Sketching the Classic and the Tragic With The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys’ C.J. Lewandowski sat with us at the International Bluegrass Music Association conference and festival in Raleigh, North Carolina in early Fall, 2022, and our conversation touched on everything from the often unflinching nature of their approach to subject matter, how he views his band as “progressively traditional”, their love of George Jones songs, how C.J.’s home state of Missouri factors into their music, and how he came to own Jimmy Martin’s pickup truck, and much more, along with music from the quintet, including new music from their next album, a collection featuring two songs with Jim Lauderdale.

Songs heard in this episode:

“Hickory, Walnut & Pine” by The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, from Toil, Tears & Trouble

“For Me, It’s Hello” by The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, from God’s Love Is So Divine, excerpt

“Last Resort” by Jim Lauderdale with The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, excerpt

“Old Time Angels” by The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, from Never Slow Down

