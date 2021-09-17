Peak of the Week 9/23: Son Volt – Electro Melodier

Son Volt’s 10th album features some (more) hard-hitting social protest songs, as well as some sweet odes to long-term relationships (Jay Farrar celebrates 25 years of marriage this year.) The rest of the band is keyboardist/steel guitarist Mark Spencer, bassist Andrew Duplantis, guitarist Chris Frame and drummer Mark Patterson. Oh, and the name? It’s taken from the names of two vintage amplifiers from the late ‘40s and early ‘50s. If you’ve got one, see about running your stereo through it on Thursday night! Or not…

