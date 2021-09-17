© 2021
Peak Of The Week™

Peak of the Week 9/23: Son Volt – Electro Melodier

Published September 17, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT
Son Volt’s 10th album features some (more) hard-hitting social protest songs, as well as some sweet odes to long-term relationships (Jay Farrar celebrates 25 years of marriage this year.) The rest of the band is keyboardist/steel guitarist Mark Spencer, bassist Andrew Duplantis, guitarist Chris Frame and drummer Mark Patterson. Oh, and the name? It’s taken from the names of two vintage amplifiers from the late ‘40s and early ‘50s. If you’ve got one, see about running your stereo through it on Thursday night! Or not…

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
