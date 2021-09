New WNCW host Julian Booker will fill your 8 O’Clock hour with some great jams from the TTB & Trey, when they covered Derek & the Dominos’ classic 1970 album in its entirety at the 2019 Lock’n Festival. Tedeschi & Trucks and their Fireside Live crew will headline MerleFest in Wilkesboro this Friday night, by the way!

