Peak Of The Week™

Peak of the Week 9/9: Jim Lauderdale- Hope

Published September 5, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT
“I wanted to get a musical message out there during this time of what we’ve all been going through, about the hope for better days ahead without seeming sanctimonious or preachy,” Lauderdale says. “What I wanted to achieve was music to somehow help us all get through trying times and give comfort. The past year has been so difficult for everybody. If we can find any glimmers of hope, that really helps get you through another day.” The arrangements on this uplifting album are reminiscent of some of those brilliant moments from Neil Young, the Grateful Dead (in fact there’s a co-write with Robert Hunter), and Little Feat.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
