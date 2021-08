Aaron’s a native of Saluda, NC, and his latest album reflects the charms – and perhaps a few challenges – of small-town living, as well as economic disparity, and working class troubles. Aaron’s resilience, humility, and great sense of humor shine throughout. As does the mandolin, fiddle, and banjo work from the artists assembled by him and Organic Records producer Jon Weisberger.

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify