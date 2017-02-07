On The Way Up
Open the door to a world of music from WNCW with On The Way Up, our new music podcast hosted by Joe Kendrick. Each episode features some of the best tunes that are either fresh out of the shrink wrap or just making their way into the hearts of WNCW listeners. Along with the new songs is the feature “DJ For A Day”, where we give you a glimpse into life as a music host and into the broader music industry. Also included is the “Segue Of The Week”, with a new song paired with a classic track. For newcomers to WNCW, here is your introduction. For longtime fans who would like to keep up to date, this podcast is for you too.
Latest Episodes
-
In this episode, you will hear the latest from New Zealand’s Tami Neilson, Canada’s Corb Lund, we will get to some wonderfully twisted roots music from…
-
WNCW Intern Joshua Meng takes a turn at the wheel with this episode, hosting and producing our latest collection of standout new music here. From weekday…
-
WNCW's new music podcast reviews 2019 with songs that have not been featured before on the show, drawing from WNCW DJs’ Top 10s. From lesser known acts to…
-
On The Way Up | Episode 47 - November's New Releases + NPR's Shankar Vedantam on Music and the BrainWNCW’s new music podcast features songs from artists Marco Benevento, Kacy & Clayton, Billy Strings and Allah-Las. In the segment “DJ For A Day” host Joe…
-
WNCW’s new music podcast features a number of Texans in this episode, ranging from all time WNCW favorites like Rodney Crowell to newcomers like Los…
-
Welcome to episode 45 of WNCW’s new music podcast, On The Way Up, where you can hear some of the best new tunes now, on our airwaves, as well as get a bit…
-
We're excited to share our latest On The Way Up Podcast with you this week! It's hosted by Lauren Wasmund, our WNCW summer intern. She'll take us on a…
-
"We have arrived at a milestone: this is the first time we have brought in another producer to not only research the music we’re sharing here, but also to…
-
"Get set for another round of songs that are just becoming or are already classified as bona fide earworms here at grassroots radio on this episode, said…
-
WNCW's new music podcast has lots of great new music featured here, with regional favorites from western NC like Tyler Ramsey and Rising Appalachia, and…