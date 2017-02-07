Open the door to a world of music from WNCW with On The Way Up, our new music podcast hosted by Joe Kendrick. Each episode features some of the best tunes that are either fresh out of the shrink wrap or just making their way into the hearts of WNCW listeners. Along with the new songs is the feature “DJ For A Day”, where we give you a glimpse into life as a music host and into the broader music industry. Also included is the “Segue Of The Week”, with a new song paired with a classic track. For newcomers to WNCW, here is your introduction. For longtime fans who would like to keep up to date, this podcast is for you too.