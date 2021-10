Get your groove on with another great mix of funk, Motown, and hip-hop from this fun UK collective. As Rough Guide writes, this is another “day-glo blast of super positive sampledelia that'll have you smiling from ear to ear. Built from scratch during lockdown, each song offers up a world to lose yourself in, free from any and all dark clouds. It's their Promised Land, and everyone is welcome to bask in the sunshine.”