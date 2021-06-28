© 2021
New Tunes at Two Tuesday 6/29: Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying

Published June 28, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT
Cedric Burnside - I Be Trying.jpg

Produced by Memphis soul trailblazer Boo Mitchell and featuring guest appearances from Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars) and Zac Cockrell (Brittany Howard), I Be Trying takes the sound that Burnside learned from his grandfather, blues legend R.L. Burnside, and reinterprets it into a modern, bold Black American sound that expands the sonic landscape while respecting and honoring its roots. I Be Trying is the sound of modern Mississippi.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
