New Tunes at Two Tuesday 6/29: Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying

Produced by Memphis soul trailblazer Boo Mitchell and featuring guest appearances from Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars) and Zac Cockrell (Brittany Howard), I Be Trying takes the sound that Burnside learned from his grandfather, blues legend R.L. Burnside, and reinterprets it into a modern, bold Black American sound that expands the sonic landscape while respecting and honoring its roots. I Be Trying is the sound of modern Mississippi.