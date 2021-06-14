New Tunes at Two Tuesday: Emily Triggs – Middletown
Published June 14, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT
This folksinger was raised in Quebec by her mother who was a folk troupe dancer, and her father who was a folk singer in the ‘60s. Emily also incorporates a lot of Southern American influences into her songs.
