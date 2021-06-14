© 2021
New Tunes at Two Tuesday: Emily Triggs – Middletown

Published June 14, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT
This folksinger was raised in Quebec by her mother who was a folk troupe dancer, and her father who was a folk singer in the ‘60s. Emily also incorporates a lot of Southern American influences into her songs.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
