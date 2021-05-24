© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
New Tunes at Two

New Tunes at Two Tuesday: Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Déjà Vu

Published May 24, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT
It’s a newly released 50th anniversary edition! OK technically the 51st anniversary – the guys have always been known to bend the rules. Rhino Records has a 4-CD/1-LP collection, and a 5-LP collection, with assorted outtakes of songs, shedding light on how prolific they were at the time, as well as how different the classic album might have sounded had they made a few different decisions. Here’s your chance to see & hear it, all over again!

