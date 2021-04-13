New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two
Latest Episodes
-
The banjoist for the Steep Canyon Rangers seems to be writing songs at an exponential rate now! Spotlight on his guitar, and great lyrics, in this first solo release of his. Graham’s got a string of shows lined up for this Spring, too.
-
They’re session musicians as well, but when these three get together on their own, their indie-folk-pop harmonies and songwriting deserve center spotlight.
-
Tuesday: Real Estate – Half a Human (EP)
-
Monday April 26th: Todd Snider - First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder