North Carolina's Construction Industry Is More Dangerous For Latino Workers

Ely Portillo of WFAE Public Radio (Charlotte), Senior Editor for News, sat down with WNCW. Based on statewide data, Ely recapped a story on how, when construction site deaths occur, they involve Latino employees more than any other ethnic group. An accident last year took the lives of several hispanic workers in Charlotte. He also talked about The Charlotte Art League, which was experiencing better news after surviving some dark days. This interview originally aired on May 22, 2024 (WFAE.org)