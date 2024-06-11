© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
More to the Story on WNCW
More To The Story

North Carolina's Construction Industry Is More Dangerous For Latino Workers

By Paul Foster
Published June 11, 2024 at 3:52 PM EDT
Two workers were killed when a fire broke out at a construction site in Charlotte's SouthPark area on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
Steve Harrison
/
wfae.org
Two workers were killed when a fire broke out at a construction site in Charlotte's SouthPark area on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Ely Portillo of WFAE Public Radio (Charlotte), Senior Editor for News, sat down with WNCW. Based on statewide data, Ely recapped a story on how, when construction site deaths occur, they involve Latino employees more than any other ethnic group. An accident last year took the lives of several hispanic workers in Charlotte. He also talked about The Charlotte Art League, which was experiencing better news after surviving some dark days. This interview originally aired on May 22, 2024  (WFAE.org)

More To The Story
Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
See stories by Paul Foster