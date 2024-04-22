Home-Cooked: A 50-Year History of Meth in America and the Rural South

The rural journalism group, The Daily Yonder recently presented a series called "Home-Cooked: A 50-Year History of Meth in America." Host and Producer of the series, Olivia Weeks was our guest. She talks about certain parts of the series, including "Old Meth - New Meth", and "Made in the USA". We also hear about the biggest difficulties for law enforcement as they try to prevent access to meth. This feature originally aired on March 27, 2024.

https://dailyyonder.com/podcasts/rural-remix/home-cooked/ep-1-old-meth-new-meth/