Home-Cooked: A 50-Year History of Meth in America and the Rural South

By Paul Foster
Published April 22, 2024 at 11:13 AM EDT

The rural journalism group, The Daily Yonder recently presented a series called "Home-Cooked: A 50-Year History of Meth in America." Host and Producer of the series, Olivia Weeks was our guest. She talks about certain parts of the series, including "Old Meth - New Meth", and "Made in the USA". We also hear about the biggest difficulties for law enforcement as they try to prevent access to meth. This feature originally aired on March 27, 2024.

https://dailyyonder.com/podcasts/rural-remix/home-cooked/ep-1-old-meth-new-meth/

Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
