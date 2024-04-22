Development In The River Arts District Fuels Concerns About Its Future

Asheville Watchdog Report - John Reinan talked about his story on the River Arts District and how there's been a significant change due to development. Some artists have already departed the district because renting space and/or selling their artwork has become too expensive. Reinan tries to answer if the district has become too upscale and what the future might hold. This feature originally aired on March 20, 2024. (avlwatchdog.org)

