More to the Story on WNCW
More To The Story

Development In The River Arts District Fuels Concerns About Its Future

By Paul Foster
Published April 22, 2024 at 10:51 AM EDT
Artists who have helped make the River Arts District trendy and hip fear they’ll be pushed out.
Artists who have helped make the River Arts District trendy and hip fear they'll be pushed out.

Asheville Watchdog Report - John Reinan talked about his story on the River Arts District and how there's been a significant change due to development. Some artists have already departed the district because renting space and/or selling their artwork has become too expensive. Reinan tries to answer if the district has become too upscale and what the future might hold. This feature originally aired on March 20, 2024. (avlwatchdog.org)

More To The Story
Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
