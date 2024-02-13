© 2024 WNCW
The Crisis of Healthcare at Mission Hospital: An Update on HCA Healthcare

By Paul Foster
Published February 13, 2024 at 1:37 PM EST
Mission Hospital
Asheville Watchdog

Asheville Watchdog Reporter Andrew Jones recapped the community outcry and concern by many former employees concerning Mission Hospital and their commitment to the Asheville region's healthcare needs. Mission was recently informed by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that they were in "immediate jeopardy" related to deficiencies in care. This conversation originally aired on Janaury 31, 2024.

Read the original article here.

