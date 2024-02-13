The Crisis of Healthcare at Mission Hospital: An Update on HCA Healthcare
Asheville Watchdog Reporter Andrew Jones recapped the community outcry and concern by many former employees concerning Mission Hospital and their commitment to the Asheville region's healthcare needs. Mission was recently informed by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that they were in "immediate jeopardy" related to deficiencies in care. This conversation originally aired on Janaury 31, 2024.
