More To The Story on WNCW: "Asheville Compared to the San Francisco Region: Similarities - Issues - Solutions" Part Two Listen • 9:49

During a two-part interview, KCBS Reporter and Producer, Mary Hughes was our guest to tackle issues that cities of all sizes are experiencing across the country. Paul Foster discussed issues that Asheville deals with and asked Mary to compare that to San Franciso - from homelessness to crime to the cost of living. Mary spent time as an on-air host for WNCW years ago. This conversation originally aired Oct. 11 and 25, 2023.

