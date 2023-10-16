Charlotte's Unhappy Airport Employees and Primary Election, Low Voter Turnout

Two Charlotte topics were addressed in this interview with WFAE Politics and Government Reporter, Steve Harrison — Mecklenburg County's very low voter response to a primary election that involved incumbent Mayor Vi Lyle. As well as a group of dissatisfied employees at Charlotte Douglas Airport. This conversation aired Sept. 20, 2023.

