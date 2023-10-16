© 2023 WNCW
More to the Story on WNCW
Charlotte's Unhappy Airport Employees and Primary Election, Low Voter Turnout

By Paul Foster
Published October 16, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT
Two Charlotte topics were addressed in this interview with WFAE Politics and Government Reporter, Steve Harrison — Mecklenburg County's very low voter response to a primary election that involved incumbent Mayor Vi Lyle. As well as a group of dissatisfied employees at Charlotte Douglas Airport. This conversation aired Sept. 20, 2023.

Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
