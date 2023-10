The body of Waynesville native, Airman Fredrick Mervyn Hall came home to rest after he went missing in action in the late 1960's during participation in the Vietnam War. After his remains were finally identified, the local hero was officially buried and laid to rest in early October. Hear this remarkable story from Cory Vaillancourt of Smoky Mountain News. This conversation aired Sept. 27, 2023.

Here is a link to the story in Smoky Mountain News.