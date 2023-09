WUNC's Capitol Bureau Chief, Colin Campbell shared details of his story, "North Carolina Considers New Casinos". Numerous N.C. Legislators would like to add additional casinos across the state, with the idea of placing them in poor and needy counties, such as Rockingham. Unlike Cherokee Casinos, some of these locations wouldn't have to be on tribal land. This interview aired on September 6, 2023.

