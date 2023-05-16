"North Carolina Voting: ERIC - The Electronic Registration Information Center"

Politics Reporter from WUNC Public Radio, Rusty Jacobs, was featured in this interview on April 12, 2023. Rusty talked about North Carolina GOP Bills about deadlines for voting ballots and the pro and cons of The Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) and state leaders thought about using it. Keeping voter information safe is the key.

The original story can be found here: https://www.wunc.org/politics/2023-03-29/gop-backed-bill-would-block-nc-from-partnership-that-helps-maintain-clean-voter-rolls

