More to the Story on WNCW
"North Carolina Voting: ERIC - The Electronic Registration Information Center"

By Paul Foster
Published May 16, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT
NC Voter.jpg
Rusty Jacobs
/
wunc.org
Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, in her office on March 22, 2023.

Politics Reporter from WUNC Public Radio, Rusty Jacobs, was featured in this interview on April 12, 2023.  Rusty talked about North Carolina GOP Bills about deadlines for voting ballots and the pro and cons of The Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) and state leaders thought about using it.  Keeping voter information safe is the key.

The original story can be found here: https://www.wunc.org/politics/2023-03-29/gop-backed-bill-would-block-nc-from-partnership-that-helps-maintain-clean-voter-rolls

Paul Foster
