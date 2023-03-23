Indebted: South Carolina Has Some Of The Worst Debt In The Nation

Scott Morgan with South Carolina Public Radio went over his podcast series called "Indebted". South Carolina has the highest share of counties and residents of any state in the nation, in which citizens have debt to be collected. Scott discussed the types of debt that leads to the problem, including medical and student loan. The series features eight editions in all.

https://www.southcarolinapublicradio.org/indebted

This conversation originally aired on March 1, 2023.