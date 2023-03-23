© 2023 WNCW
Indebted: South Carolina Has Some Of The Worst Debt In The Nation

By Paul Foster
Published March 23, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT
South Carolina Public Radio

Scott Morgan with South Carolina Public Radio went over his podcast series called "Indebted". South Carolina has the highest share of counties and residents of any state in the nation, in which citizens have debt to be collected. Scott discussed the types of debt that leads to the problem, including medical and student loan. The series features eight editions in all.
https://www.southcarolinapublicradio.org/indebted
This conversation originally aired on March 1, 2023.

Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
