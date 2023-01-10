© 2023 WNCW
Bringing Hope - In Ukraine, American nonprofits stave off humanitarian catastrophe

By Paul Foster
Published January 10, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST
Residents of Kherson, liberated from Russian control in mid-November after eight months of occupation, line up for humanitarian aid on Dec. 6

It's rare to get to speak with a member of the news media coming off of a trip to war-torn Ukraine, but that's exactly what happened when WNCW sat down with Cory Vaillancourt of Smoky Mountain News. Cory was able to travel to parts of Ukraine before the holidays. The country has been invaded and attacked by Russia for almost one year. The sights and sounds of what Cory experienced make you feel fortunate to be in America. This interview originally aired on Jan. 4, 2023.

