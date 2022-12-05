© 2022 WNCW
North Carolina's Youth Mental Health Crisis: We Need To Spring Into Action

Published December 5, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST
North Carolina's youth are experiencing a mental health crisis.

After writing and reporting on North Carolina's state of mental health concerning youth for WUNC Public Radio, Reporter Will Michaels visited WNCW to share what he had learned. The CDC reports there's a rise in cases of depression and anxiety in youth that goes back to the pandemic. Michaels shared that one of the issues in N.C. is that the state doesn't currently have enough treatment options for those in need. This interview originally aired on Nov. 16, 2022.

