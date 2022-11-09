© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
More to the Story on WNCW
More To The Story

"Canton Woman's Lawsuit Will Test Covid Immunity Law for Healthcare Providers"

Published November 9, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST
SMN Ashley Smathers.jpg
Peter Lewis
/
Asheville Watchdog photo
Mission Hospital and HCA are accused of gross negligence and reckless misconduct.

Politics Editor for Smoky Mountain News, Cory Vaillancourt, talked to More to the Story about Canton resident Ashley Smathers. Smathers blames Mission Hospital for the now serious health conditions of her baby, who was delivered at the hospital in 2020. Cory explains how a bill passed by the N.C. General Assembly pertains to this lawsuit that seeks a number of listed damages. This interview originally aired on Oct. 5, 2022.

More To The Story
Paul Foster
Paul brings you regional news during NPR's Morning Edition from 7 to 9 weekdays, the "Friday Feature" on Fridays and "More to the Story" on Wednesdays. Curating WNCW's Art Break and public service news rounds out his commitment to the communities we serve.
See stories by Paul Foster