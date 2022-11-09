"Canton Woman's Lawsuit Will Test Covid Immunity Law for Healthcare Providers"

Politics Editor for Smoky Mountain News, Cory Vaillancourt, talked to More to the Story about Canton resident Ashley Smathers. Smathers blames Mission Hospital for the now serious health conditions of her baby, who was delivered at the hospital in 2020. Cory explains how a bill passed by the N.C. General Assembly pertains to this lawsuit that seeks a number of listed damages. This interview originally aired on Oct. 5, 2022.