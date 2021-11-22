© 2021
Asheville Citizen Times Reporter Discusses Buncombe County Deputy On Trial And North Carolina's New Voting District 13

Published November 22, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST
Asheville Citizen Times

Asheville Citizen Times City and County Reporter, Joel Burgess, returned to More to the Story for details about a Buncombe County deputy being on trial after video footage from a traffic stop. The video triggered the County's Sheriff's office to release the officer. Burgess also went over the latest concerning redistricting in N.C. voting that involves U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorne and the new District 13. The interview originally aired November 17, 2021.

More To The StoryPodcastMore to the StoryAsheville Citizen Times
