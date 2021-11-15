North Carolina's Redrawn Voting Maps Are In With New Districts, Politician Changes, And Lawsuits To Come

The often challenging and often controversial process of redistricting North Carolina's voting maps was recently completed. With it comes changes to several districts and some new ones like District 13. Get the scoop from Smoky Mountain News Politics Editor Cory Vaillancourt who appeared on More to the Story on Nov. 10, 2021.

Read the article in Smoky Mountain News here: https://smokymountainnews.com/news/item/32460-between-the-lines-new-districts-new-dynamics

