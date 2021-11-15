© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
More to the Story on WNCW
More To The Story

North Carolina's Redrawn Voting Maps Are In With New Districts, Politician Changes, And Lawsuits To Come

Published November 15, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST
NC redistricting map Nov 2021.jpg
Smoky Mountain News
/
Between the lines: new districts, new dynamics

The often challenging and often controversial process of redistricting North Carolina's voting maps was recently completed. With it comes changes to several districts and some new ones like District 13. Get the scoop from Smoky Mountain News Politics Editor Cory Vaillancourt who appeared on More to the Story on Nov. 10, 2021.

Read the article in Smoky Mountain News here: https://smokymountainnews.com/news/item/32460-between-the-lines-new-districts-new-dynamics

Tags

More To The StoryPodcastmore to the storypolitics
Stay Connected