More To The Story on WNCW: Farmers in Western North Carolina Could Reap The Benefits of Tobacco Farms Making A Comeback

In a follow-up to another recent report on WNCW, this edition of More to the Story showcased recent articles by Smoky Mountain News about tobacco growing farms having the potential for new life in the NC Mountains. Politics Editor for Smoky Mountain News - Cory Vaillancourt talked about the demand for cigar wrapper tobacco or burley tobacco. In years past, several counties in Western NC were in the top five for tobacco distribution. The interview originally aired Aug. 8, 2021.