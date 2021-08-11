© 2021
More To The Story on WNCW: Farmers in Western North Carolina Could Reap The Benefits of Tobacco Farms Making A Comeback

Published August 4, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT
Smoky Mtn news July 2021.jpg
Holly Kays
/
Smoky Mountain News
Research specialist Tucker Worley cares for an acre of cigar wrapper tobacco plants at the Mountain Research Station in Waynesville.

In a follow-up to another recent report on WNCW, this edition of More to the Story showcased recent articles by Smoky Mountain News about tobacco growing farms having the potential for new life in the NC Mountains. Politics Editor for Smoky Mountain News - Cory Vaillancourt talked about the demand for cigar wrapper tobacco or burley tobacco. In years past, several counties in Western NC were in the top five for tobacco distribution. The interview originally aired Aug. 8, 2021.

