A project that would run along Interstate 40 near the Smokies in Western NC was discussed during this segment of More to the Story. Smoky Mountain News Reporter Holly Kays was our guest to talk about the Pigeon River Gorge Wildlife Crossing Project that would be a safe passage for wildlife in that busy area for motorists traveling to and from Tennessee on I-40. Learn about funding, the number of miles, and other details about the project. This interview first aired on April 14, 2021.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW’s More To The Story – Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host

