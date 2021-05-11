New Political Plans for former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, Charlotte Art Funding, and a State Transgender Bill

WFAE, Public Radio Charlotte, Politics and Government Reporter Steve Harrison was back on WNCW’s More to the Story to talk about a number of his recent stories. This included senate bill 514, how the arts will now receive their funding in the Queen City, and what’s next for former North Carolina Republican Governor and Mayor of Charlotte – Pat McCrory. This conversation originally aired on April 21, 2021.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW’s More To The Story – Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host.