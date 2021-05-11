© 2021
New Political Plans for former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, Charlotte Art Funding, and a State Transgender Bill

Published May 11, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT
WFAE, Public Radio Charlotte, Politics and Government Reporter Steve Harrison was back on WNCW’s More to the Story to talk about a number of his recent stories. This included senate bill 514, how the arts will now receive their funding in the Queen City, and what’s next for former North Carolina Republican Governor and Mayor of Charlotte – Pat McCrory. This conversation originally aired on April 21, 2021.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW’s More To The Story – Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host.

Paul Foster
Paul brings you regional news during NPR's Morning Edition from 7 to 9 weekdays, the "Friday Feature" on Fridays and "More to the Story" on Wednesdays. Curating WNCW's Art Break and public service news rounds out his commitment to the communities we serve.
