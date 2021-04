Guest- Dave Dewitt, who serves as WUNC (North Carolina Public Radio) Feature News Editor. Dave talked about the recent WUNC series 'The Lives Lost.' . The series spotlighted eight individuals across the state who lost their lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic. From a child to a senior citizen, these individuals were just a small example of the devastation of loss in 2020. This segment originally aired March 31, 2021.