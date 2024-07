The Real to Reel Film Festival, put on by the Cleveland County Arts Council (Shelby), is not only back with a wide variety of independent films but it also celebrates a special anniversary. Real to Reel turns 25 this year. Cleveland Co. Arts Council - Marketing Coordinator Thomas Manning dropped by the Friday Feature to preview what's to come, July 24-27, at the event. This originally aired July 12, 2024.

https://ccartscouncil.org/realtoreel/