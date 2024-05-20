An Indie Film Project In The Asheville Region, "The Rebirth of Kool" Is Both Cool And Jazzy

Western North Carolina resident Otto Vazquez was Paul's guest to discuss the ongoing film project about his novel, "The Rebirth of Kool." The story's character, Kool, gives up a life of bootlegging to open a Jazz nightclub in East Los Angeles. The novel takes place during the real-life Zoot Suit Riots of the 1940s, which makes this story both dangerous and thrilling. This conversation originally aired on May 3, 2024.

More about this project can be found at https://therebirthofkool.com/