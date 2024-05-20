© 2024 WNCW
Friday Feature of the Week

An Indie Film Project In The Asheville Region, "The Rebirth of Kool" Is Both Cool And Jazzy

By Paul Foster
Published May 20, 2024 at 9:42 AM EDT

Western North Carolina resident Otto Vazquez was Paul's guest to discuss the ongoing film project about his novel, "The Rebirth of Kool." The story's character, Kool, gives up a life of bootlegging to open a Jazz nightclub in East Los Angeles. The novel takes place during the real-life Zoot Suit Riots of the 1940s, which makes this story both dangerous and thrilling. This conversation originally aired on May 3, 2024.

More about this project can be found at https://therebirthofkool.com/

Friday Feature of the Week
Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
