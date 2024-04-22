Greenville's Jewish Film Festival Provides Year-Round Screenings Through Its Pop-Up Movies

The Greenville Jewish Film Festival's Co-Chairs, Helanie Meyers, and Caroline Warven joined us to discuss their upcoming events. Some time ago, the festival introduced pop-up screenings for attendees to check out one main film, instead of viewing multiple films over several days. At the time of this interview, the GJFF was taking part in Greenville's Shalom Fest. This feature originally aired on March 29, 2024. (https://greenvillejewishfilmfestival.com)