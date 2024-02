Susi Gott Seguret sat down with WNCW to talk about the event Truffle Experience. The event in Asheville took place in early February. The rest of this interview helps to toot the horn of an underground fungus known by the name truffle. Not to be confused with the mushroom. Susi talks about truffles' unique taste, recipes, and how they're a true delicacy. This conversation originally aired on January 19, 2024

https://www.ashevilletruffle.com/