When it comes to higher education, Karen Taylor is an established teacher in the study of English. She also has a way with words, speaks her mind, and often makes you laugh out loud. All that makes perfect sense as to why the educator at Isothermal Community College, just released a book called Learning To Respect My Strut: My Journey As A Woman Warrior. Don't ever overlook the deep strength of a woman.

This interview originally aired January 12, 2024.