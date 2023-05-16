"The Dreaming Stone Arts and Ecology Center...Be Uplifted"

Executive Director of Dreaming Stone Arts and Ecology Center, Tevyn East, sat down with WNCW to talk about the center and its offerings. The center is located in Rutherford County. Tevyn previewed a part of the United States tour for Africa's "Dance of Hope" that came to the area for performances. A Dance of Hope Residency is ongoing. Learn about workshops, classes, arts, and events through the center. This conversation aired on April 25, 2023.