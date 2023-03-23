© 2023 WNCW
Asheville's Diversity, Culture, and Race - Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow - Was The Focus of A Popular Program

By Paul Foster
Published March 23, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT
Nomadness.jpg

The creator of The Nomadness Travel Tribe and Nomadness TV, Evita Robinson was a guest on WNCW to recap her visit to Asheville. The Nomadeness virtual community caters mostly to African Americans as a way to make traveling easy and enjoyable. While Evita's interviews take her across the country to spotlight diverse people and places that have already made a significant impact or are heading in that direction. This included Asheville. This inerview originally aired on Feb. 24, 2023.

Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
