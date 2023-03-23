Asheville's Diversity, Culture, and Race - Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow - Was The Focus of A Popular Program

The creator of The Nomadness Travel Tribe and Nomadness TV, Evita Robinson was a guest on WNCW to recap her visit to Asheville. The Nomadeness virtual community caters mostly to African Americans as a way to make traveling easy and enjoyable. While Evita's interviews take her across the country to spotlight diverse people and places that have already made a significant impact or are heading in that direction. This included Asheville. This inerview originally aired on Feb. 24, 2023.