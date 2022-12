tryon.com /

With the Christmas Season comes Winterfest, presented by Tryon Resort and the Tryon Equestrian Center. This holiday attraction for the entire family means Christmas lights, ice skating, the Winterfest Village, entertainment, a Christmas market, and Breakfast with Santa. Tryon Resort Director of Business Development and Marketing, Lynn Penny, shares all the details. The interview originally aired on Nov. 11, 2022.