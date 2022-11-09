"How Vibrant The Colors: The Fall Changing-Of-The-Leaves In The Mountains Of Western North Carolina"

Professor Jonathan Horton, Chair of the Biology Department at the University of North Carolina Asheville, was our guest on this interview to set the stage for what fall 2022 was going to look like during the process of the changing leaf colors. Horton talked about the climate and overall process of this popular event and the best places in the mountains, including the Blueridge Parkway, to view vibrant colors. This interview originally aired on Oct. 7, 2022.