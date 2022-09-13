Outlandish, Free Spirits, Music, and Perhaps Spooky, Describes The Rocky Horror Music Show

You're probably familiar with the cult-classic film, The Rocky Horror

Picture Show, but have you heard of The Rocky Horror Music Show?

Thanks to a group of musicians/actors out of Asheville, the musical premiered in 2021 with great reviews. They are back this year with upcoming performances from Asheville to Charlotte to Eastern Tennessee. The creator of the show and band member, Courtney Cahill spoke to WNCW on Sept. 9, 2022.