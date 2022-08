A collaboration of The Earl Scruggs Museum, Tryon International Equestrian & Resort Center, WNCW, and event sponsors present the inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival, on Labor Day weekend. This Friday Feature helps prepare you for the event, as you hear from Tryon Equestrian Center Director of Events and Entertainment, Jeff Fissel. The lineup of performers is incredible! This interview originally aired Aug. 12, 2022.