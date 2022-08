The day before Author Christy Smith was scheduled for a book signing at the Orchard at Altapass, she sat down with WNCW's Friday Feature Interview. Christy shared details about her book, Lost Cove, North Carolina - Portrait of a Vanished Appalachian Community 1864-1957. Learn where the Lost Cove community was located and how its people survived.

This interview originally aired on Aug. 5, 2022.