A Partnership That Began At The Start Of The Pandemic For Senior Citizens Hopes To Expand

Thomas Smythe, Coordinator of the Social Bridging Project, a non-profit with the N.C. Center for Health and Wellness at UNC-Asheville was Paul's guest on May 20, 2022. Smythe recapped a partnership that began during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic that addressed social isolation in older adult communities across Western N.C. Now, the center wants to expand for future wellness needs, regardless of the reason.

