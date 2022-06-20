© 2022 WNCW
Friday Feature of the Week

A Partnership That Began At The Start Of The Pandemic For Senior Citizens Hopes To Expand

Published May 20, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT
NC Center for Health and Wellness at UNC-Asheville

Thomas Smythe, Coordinator of the Social Bridging Project, a non-profit with the N.C. Center for Health and Wellness at UNC-Asheville was Paul's guest on May 20, 2022. Smythe recapped a partnership that began during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic that addressed social isolation in older adult communities across Western N.C. Now, the center wants to expand for future wellness needs, regardless of the reason.

Friday Feature of the Week
