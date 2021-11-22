Led Zeppelin The Biography Is A True Taking-You-Behind-The-Scenes Story On The Iconic Rock Band

Bob Spitz

Known for the New York Times Bestseller The Beatles, Author Bob Spitz has now released Led Zeppelin: The Biography. Spitz's story shares how Led Zeppelin, including members Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, were not fans of the media and its criticism. They did it their way, through the good and the bad. This book is a true behind-the-scenes look at the band. Spitz was our guest for this Friday Feature on Nov. 10, 2021.

