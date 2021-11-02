The Tannery - A Story Based In The Early 1900's That Reflects On Similar Issues Still Around Today
An event and book signing brought Author Michael Almond to the campus of Isothermal Community College, which gave WNCW the chance to turn it into a Friday Feature Interview. Michael is a retired Economic Development Attorney here in North Carolina. Michael told us all about his first published book, The Tannery - a fictional story based in Wilkes County in the early 1900s that has to do with race and murder. The interview originally aired Oct. 22, 2021.