© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Friday Feature.jpg
Friday Feature of the Week

The Tannery - A Story Based In The Early 1900's That Reflects On Similar Issues Still Around Today

Published November 2, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT
The Tannery.jpg

An event and book signing brought Author Michael Almond to the campus of Isothermal Community College, which gave WNCW the chance to turn it into a Friday Feature Interview. Michael is a retired Economic Development Attorney here in North Carolina. Michael told us all about his first published book, The Tannery - a fictional story based in Wilkes County in the early 1900s that has to do with race and murder. The interview originally aired Oct. 22, 2021.

Tags

Friday Feature of the WeekPodcastFriday Feature of the Week
Stay Connected
Paul Foster
Paul brings you regional news during NPR's Morning Edition from 7 to 9 weekdays, the "Friday Feature" on Fridays and "More to the Story" on Wednesdays. Curating WNCW's Art Break and public service news rounds out his commitment to the communities we serve.
See stories by Paul Foster