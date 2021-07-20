Friday Feature of the Week on WNCW: 22nd Annual Real to Reel Independent Film Festival in Kings Mountain, NC

The Friday Feature spotlighted the 22nd Annual Real to Reel Independent Film Festival in Kings Mountain, NC. Real to Reel is presented by The Cleveland County Arts Council with films shown from around the world in the categories of Animation, Documentary, Feature, and Short. Interviewed was Marketing Coordinator for the CC Arts Council, Violet Arth. This interview originally aired July 16, 2021.

Click here for more information on the event: https://filmfreeway.com/RealtoReelInternationalFilmFestival