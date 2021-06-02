Student's Comedy Club at Brevard Academy - Why Not Teach Stand-Up Comedy In Middle School?
During this most recent school year, there was never more of a time when students needed something to laugh about. It just so happens that Brevard Academy introduced a comedy club. The man behind the club is Brevard Academy Instructional Assistant, Tim Arem, who takes part in this Friday Feature. Outside of education, Tim is an experienced stand-up comedian and actor. This interview originally aired May 14, 2021.