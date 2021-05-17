Friday Feature on WNCW: The Conflicted Life and Legacy of Appalachians Most Famous Moonshiner

Cory Vaillancourt, Smoky Mountain News Politics Editor, returned

to More to the Story to share his story on Popcorn Sutton. Popcorn

of Maggie Valley, was not only a veteran moonshiner but also quite

the entertainer. Popcorn especially turned on his Appalachian

humor when tourists came through the region. There's a new

documentary book out about his life and legacy. This interview first

aired May 12, 2021.