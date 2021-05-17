© 2021
Friday Feature on WNCW: The Conflicted Life and Legacy of Appalachians Most Famous Moonshiner

Published May 17, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT
3a67ea86771930ebd8847ebfb08f582e_XL.jpg
Smoky Mountain News
/

Cory Vaillancourt, Smoky Mountain News Politics Editor, returned
to More to the Story to share his story on Popcorn Sutton. Popcorn
of Maggie Valley, was not only a veteran moonshiner but also quite
the entertainer. Popcorn especially turned on his Appalachian
humor when tourists came through the region. There's a new
documentary book out about his life and legacy. This interview first
aired May 12, 2021.

