Friday Feature on WNCW: The Conflicted Life and Legacy of Appalachians Most Famous Moonshiner
Cory Vaillancourt, Smoky Mountain News Politics Editor, returned
to More to the Story to share his story on Popcorn Sutton. Popcorn
of Maggie Valley, was not only a veteran moonshiner but also quite
the entertainer. Popcorn especially turned on his Appalachian
humor when tourists came through the region. There's a new
documentary book out about his life and legacy. This interview first
aired May 12, 2021.