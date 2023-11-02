Terry Roberts Talks Writing, Music, and Storytelling in the Mountains
Terry Roberts was born and raised in Asheville, NC. An award-winning author of five novels, much of Terry’s writing takes place in and around the mountains of WNC. Music finds its way into much of Terry’s work, including novels entitled A Short Time to Stay Here and That Bright Land.
In our conversation with Terry, he shared his thoughts on particularities and the intersection of writing, music, and storytelling in the mountains.