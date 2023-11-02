Fine Tuned: Volume One, The Album

© 2023 WNCW
Published November 2, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT
Album art for Fine Tuned, Volume One
In Seasons 4 and 5, we’ve had the honor and privilege to bring you stories of the Blue Ridge Music Trails’ Fine Tuned project. This mentorship and collaboration-based professional development project has sought to foster development in WNC’s traditional music ecosystem.

This episode explores the musical partnerships and the music they created with insight into the groups and selections from the tracks on the album. It’s time to talk about the actual music of Fine Tuned: Volume One!

